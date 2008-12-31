Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy

Directors Robert Townsend and Quincy Newell offer this comprehensive and hilarious examination of the history, evolution and cultural significance of African American comedy in America, from the earliest minstrel shows to the latest HBO special. Featuring interviews with cultural critics and loads of comedic clips, this program features appearances by a who's-who of black comedians including Chris Rock, Bill Cosby, Whoopi Goldberg and many more.
|Angela Bassett
|Narrator
|Bill Bellamy
|Himself
|Beth Pattinson
|Himself
|Todd Boyd
|Himself
|Bill Cosby
|Himself
|Tommy Davidson
|Himself
View Full Cast >