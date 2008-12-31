2008

Why We Laugh: Black Comedians on Black Comedy

  • Comedy
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2008

Studio

Codeblack Entertainment

Directors Robert Townsend and Quincy Newell offer this comprehensive and hilarious examination of the history, evolution and cultural significance of African American comedy in America, from the earliest minstrel shows to the latest HBO special. Featuring interviews with cultural critics and loads of comedic clips, this program features appearances by a who's-who of black comedians including Chris Rock, Bill Cosby, Whoopi Goldberg and many more.

Cast

Angela BassettNarrator
Bill BellamyHimself
Beth PattinsonHimself
Todd BoydHimself
Bill CosbyHimself
Tommy DavidsonHimself

