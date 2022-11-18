Not Available

One day, detective Incheol (Jung Chan) visits Wido. The island is high with hopes for redevelopment as it has been designated as a cultural tourism trial site. Incheol was dispatched to the island to determine the cause of Jong-gu's death who is thought to have been killed in a landslide. But from the first day of his arrival, the islanders' behavior struck Incheol as strange. They wanted him to quietly conclude the case and leave. Incheol, who would even accept dirty money to treat his wife's illness, decides to leave. That night, another case of suicide takes place and Incheol could feel that the residents' bizarre behavior and the series of accidents are not irrelevant. Now, Incheol's investigation reveals the dirty truth the islanders have been hiding.