Wi-ken-jeu

Every weekend, the gay male choir G-Voice rehearses in Seoul. The choir, being a kind of antidote to homophobic Korean society, makes the everyday lives of gay men its theme in an intelligent and humorous way. For their tenth anniversary, the members are planning to give their first big concert with ambitious arrangements, creative choreographies and many new pieces. Besides preparing for their big day, G-Voice are also politically active, singing for equality and against discrimination.