Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of OZ and goes through the life of Elphaba who is a nice girl until the disapproval of society turns her Wicked. In this show, Galinda is shown to be the unfortunate "hero" who is stuck with this green "thing." This is the story of how Elphaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and it involves love, loss, hatred, envy and an unwillingness to accept anything that is different.