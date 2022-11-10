Not Available

Wicked City

  • Animation
  • Thriller
  • Horror

This animated Japanese film is a dark, adult-oriented thriller. A peace treaty between the Earth and the Black World, a parallel universe of spider-like aliens is coming to an end. Two cops, Taki, a human male, and Maki, a female alien, are assigned to protect a diplomat who will help secure another treaty. A radical group of aliens from the Black World are out to assassinate the diplomat and prevent the treaty; only the bond that forms between the two cops can save the Earth from destruction. Sex is strongly associated with violence in many graphic scenes; although this is intended to play a symbolic role, this theme is used excessively. The story is effective, but the film is definitely not for children or anyone easily offended.

Cast

Arisa AndôSoap Girl
Ichirō NagaiGuiseppe Maiyart
Kôji TotaniJin
Takeshi AonoMr. Shadow
Tamio ÔkiHotel owner
Toshiko FujitaMakie

