Sex is many things to many people... To some it's a sign of affection, to others it's a hunger that needs to be fed, and for others still it's a commodity to be bought, sold, and traded... But for Angel (Jessica Drake) sex is a game... A game she likes to play... A game she's VERY good at. From bondage, to voyeurism, to sex in public places, Angel pushes her sexual boundaries to the limit. She's a woman who knows what she likes... and she likes to please. Nikki Benz, Courtney Cummz, Tory Lane and the rest of this red hot cast join in the erotic fun, and team up with Jessica to play her "Wicked Games."