Wicked Sorceress

Misty is a 'good-witch' with expertise in helping the lovelorn find true love. When Misty receives a visit from a woman requiring Misty's assistance in gaining the affection of the man she loves, Misty gladly accepts the job after she sees a picture of the handsome object of her clients' affection. Now smitten with her clients love interest herself, Misty sets out to cast a spell on him to make him fall in love with her instead of her client. What Misty soon discovers though is that when it comes to matters of the heart, sometimes all the magic in the world can't guarantee love.