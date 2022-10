Not Available

With a name like Sam Sharp, people expect a detective -- not a gorgeous woman. For the most part, Sam's cases are pretty tame, so when she receives a request to track down the sexy young wife of a magazine publisher, it seems easy enough. But when her investigation turns up a corpse at the bottom of the pool, it becomes clear that not everyone is telling the truth -- and that she must use more than just her investigative skills to uncover the killer...