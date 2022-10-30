Not Available

From acclaimed directors Paul Diffley and Chris Alstrin comes a wild journey through the strange sub-culture of offwidth crack climbing. Join two brave British lads, Pete Whittaker and Tom Randall, as they take on the decidedly American sport of climbing bloody, painful and often dangerous cracks that require wedging body parts into places they weren't meant to be. Randall and Whittaker's ultimate goal is to make the first ascent of a renowned offwidth test-piece known as Century Crack, which looms above the forgotten lands deep in the Utah desert. If they can achieve this unlikely climb from under the noses of the competitive Americans, it will be a coup for these young up-starts, but the odds are stacked against them.