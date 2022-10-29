Wide Open Spaces

Not Available

Have you ever had a best friend you couldn't stand? Myles (Ardal O'Hanlon) has one - Austin (Ewen Bremner) - only he's too much of a slacker to do anything about it. In fact, each one of these layabouts is as useless as the other: a pair of thirty-somethings who laze around watching their lives flutter past. Fate, however, has plans to remedy their lack of motivation. Up to their necks in debt, they decide to help a dodgy entrepreneur, Gerard (Owen Roe), to create a new landmark in Irish tourism: a Famine Theme Park.