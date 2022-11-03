Wide Sargasso Sea

Not Available

In the wake of Jamaican emancipation, French colonist Annette Cosway (Rachel Ward) falls into poverty and marries racist Englishman Paul Mason (Michael York). But when Annette's young son dies in a fire started by former slaves, Mason flees to England, leaving his grief-stricken wife and her Creole daughter Antoinette (Karina Lombard) behind. Soon Antoinette learns she must marry to claim her inheritance and sets her sights on Rochester (Nathaniel Parker), an Englishman eerily similar to Mason.