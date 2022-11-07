Widerstand in Haiderland

Not Available

This film is an essay about the struggle to define the borders of democracy in Austria between the rise to power of the far right wing leader Jörg Haider in 2000, and the situation today. The film aesthetic of the anti-Haider activists contrasts to today's official news footage. This gives emphasis to the multilayered clash of different political visions that occurred throughout the decade. In this sense the archive footage does not just transport information about the events it depicts, but though the contrasting materiality encapsulates the tensions between its many creators.