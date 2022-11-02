Not Available

Widespread Panic: Live at Oak Mountain

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    Not Available

    This DVD documents a 2000 concert by the hardworking rock band Widespread Panic. The disc contains a standard full-frame transfer. English soundtracks are rendered in both Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital Stereo. There are neither subtitles nor closed captions on this release. In addition to over 20 songs, the disc contains a photo gallery and interviews with the individual members of the band. This is a great disc if you love the band, and it may win over some new fans, but there is little here for anyone else.

