The cult jam band performs during the "Light Fuse Get Away" CD release party, which was held in Widespread Panic's hometown of Athens, Georgia, in April 1998. This very special release features the music video "Aunt Avis," directed by Billy Bob Thornton; also included are tracks such as "Disco," "Tall Boy," "Love Tractor," "Chilly Water," "Porch Song," "Pilgrims," "Fishwater," "Space Wrangler" and many more.