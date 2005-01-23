Widow on the Hill

2005

A sexy young hospice nurse (Natasha Henstridge), is hired by a wealthy man (James Brolin) to care for his sick wife who eventually dies. When the nurse becomes the widower's new bride and then he dies suspiciously leaving his vast fortune to the new Mrs., his daughter becomes convinced that her gold-digging stepmother is up to no good and could be a murderess. An autopsy of the widower reveals an overdose of morphine, and the nurse is arrested. Ultimately, she is acquitted of her husband's murder, although she is still awaiting the outcome of a $15 million civil suit brought against her by her stepdaughters.