A sperm whale is lying by the Vistula River in Warsaw. This absurd situation stirs and mobilizes the local community and tourists who gather by the riverbank. On one hand, the whale is a metaphor for the disruption of the ecological system, but at the same time, it's a medium to study people’s reactions to the death of a huge mammal. We observe a sociological portrait of the audience. People speculate and wonder, offer help or ask questions. The sperm whale appeals to everyone, regardless of their social or cultural background. The movie is a complicated riddle. It depicts how close we are to a man-made ecological disaster – what more needs to happen to stop global pollution?