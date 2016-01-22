2016

Wiener-Dog

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

January 22nd, 2016

Studio

Killer Films

Wiener-Dog tells several stories featuring people who find their life inspired or changed by one particular dachshund, who seems to be spreading a certain kind of comfort and joy. Man’s best friend starts out teaching a young boy some contorted life lessons before being taken in by a compassionate vet tech named Dawn Wiener. Dawn reunites with someone from her past and sets off on a road trip picking up some depressed mariachis along the way. Wiener-Dog then encounters a floundering film professor, as well as an embittered elderly woman and her needy granddaughter—all longing for something more.

Cast

Greta GerwigDawn Wiener
Kieran CulkinBrandon
Danny DeVitoDave Schmerz
Ellen BurstynNana
Julie DelpyDina
Zosia MametZoe

