When Melanie and Phil ask their son Danny what he wants for his birthday, they are greeted with the response that every parent dreads: a dog. When Danny selects his dog from the local shelter he lovingly names her Shelly in honour of all sheltered dogs. Realising that Shelly has a talent, Danny decides to enter her in the illustrious Wiener Dog Nationals race. Only one thing stands in their way: Ms Merryweather and her champion dog Princess.