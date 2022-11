Not Available

Ken, a shrink, is in his 30s. His wife, Flora, was his high school sweetheart. They have been married for over a decade and Flora's face has already been weathered. In his prime, Ken cannot help but think that something is missing from his life. To celebrate their 15th anniversary, Ken and Flora go for a walk in the hills. Flora loses her balance and when she is about to fall off a cliff, Ken does not save her. Flora has died and strange things start to happen at home....