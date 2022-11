Not Available

Na-kyeong and Jeong-bin got married and soon after, falls in love with Hoon-i whom she met by chance and lives two houses away without her husband's konwledge. One day, Min-ju who she is close with, accidentally finds out so Na-kyeong introduces Hoon-i to Min-joo to try and cover up the secret. And Na-kyeong's husband, Jeong-bin, who met Min-joo told Min-joo a shocking truth...