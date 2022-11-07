Not Available

Come on down to Wiggle Town! It's the only place on earth where there is a dancing Police Force, a dancing Mayor and where you can not only eat a pretzel, but 'Do the Pretzel!' Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony are giving you the keys to the town! You'll go Irish dancing, see some of our Aussie mates as you sing "D-I-N-G-O", your feathers will be in a flap as Captain Feathersword does "Captain's Barnyard Dance" and join our graduate of the Royal Academy of Dinosaur Dancing, Dorothy the Dinosaur, as she does her special ballet "Pas De Deux". Join our special guest from the Torres Strait Islands, Christine Anu, and sing along with "Taba Naba Style!". Anyone who loves to sing and dance is a citizen of Wiggle Town, so come on down to Wiggle Town!