Wilco Live From The Palace Theatre

Wilco's Nov. 16, 2017 live show from Saint Paul, MN 1. Cry All Day 2. I am Trying to Break Your Heart 3. Art of Almost 4. Pickled Ginger 5. Side With The Seeds 6. If I Ever Was a Child 7. Misunderstood 8. Someone To Lose 9. Handshake Drugs 10. Hotel Arizona 11. Via Chicago 12. Candy Floss 13. Bull Black Nova 14. Reservations 15. Impossible Germany 16. New Madrid 17. California Stars 18. Theologians 19. Box Full of Letters 20. Heavy Metal Drummer 21. I'm The Man Who Loves You 22. Hummingbird 23. Random Name Generator 24. Passenger Side 25. Locator 26. Spiders 27. Monday 28. Outta Site (Outta Mind)