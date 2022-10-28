Not Available

Wild 7

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

To combat rising crime and terrorist activities in Japan, the Japanese National Police Agency authorizes the formation of a secret motorcycle unit known as the Wild 7. The motley group consists of reformed convicts - ranging from simple thugs to former Yakuza members. The Wild 7 are tasked to take out criminals the police cannot touch - due to the criminal's connections with politicians and wily lawyers.

Cast

Kippei ShînaSekai
Kyoko FukadaYuki honma
Tsuyoshi AbeSox
Yusuke HirayamaHebobi
Takashi UkajiOyabun
Ryûhei MaruyamaPairo

View Full Cast >

Images