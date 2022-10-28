To combat rising crime and terrorist activities in Japan, the Japanese National Police Agency authorizes the formation of a secret motorcycle unit known as the Wild 7. The motley group consists of reformed convicts - ranging from simple thugs to former Yakuza members. The Wild 7 are tasked to take out criminals the police cannot touch - due to the criminal's connections with politicians and wily lawyers.
|Kippei Shîna
|Sekai
|Kyoko Fukada
|Yuki honma
|Tsuyoshi Abe
|Sox
|Yusuke Hirayama
|Hebobi
|Takashi Ukaji
|Oyabun
|Ryûhei Maruyama
|Pairo
