Steven Soderbergh mashes up the three films in the Harry Palmer trilogy: The Ipcress File (1965), Funeral In Berlin (1966), and Billion Dollar Brain (1967). Michael Caine stars as British Intelligence officer Harry Palmer in the cold war thrillers, here remixed into a feature-length music video designed to be "visual wallpaper", as a new narrative plays out in split screens and mirrored action.