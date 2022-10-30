Wild Animals: The Life of the Jungle

Not Available

Known as the lungs of our Earth, the jungle offers us much more than just trees and foliage but an incomparable home for thousands of wild and wonderful creatures. Stretching across an incredible land mass that infiltrates the world s continents, from South America to South East Asia, the jungle protects and houses a diversity of species that is still being documented and learnt from today. Watch in 3D the life of the jungle and marvel at the wondrous and stunning parrots, whilst witnessing the strength and speed of the dangerous wildcats, powerful cheetahs and playful monkeys plus many more astounding creatures.