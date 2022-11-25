Not Available

Wild Berries is the sensorial journey of a solitary boy immersed into his own world, wandering through fields and forests, going further towards the unknown at every step. Left alone in the desolate rural landscape of Romania, he plays hide and seek among gigantic sunflowers, roams the endless fields, watches the animals around him, finds and loses things. Observing and waiting, he looks for excitement and sometimes remains disappointed. He looks back at us and we follow him, driven by a nostalgic desire towards something in ourselves that perhaps never existed.