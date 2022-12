Not Available

Wild Bill Hickok has faced many challenges on his quest to redeem himself from a colorful past as an outlaw and gunslinger. He settles as a lawman in a small town, trying to enjoy a much quieter life. Marcus Roby and his band of outlaws threaten to destroy the sleepy town after a gambling dispute. Bill must pull the demons out of his past to gain the strength and courage to defend the place that he calls home and the good people in it.