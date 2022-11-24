Not Available

Wild Butterfly is true crime documentary that follows the tragic story of 24 year-old Claire Murray and her desperate search for a life- saving liver transplant that became a trial by national media. Depicted as an ungrateful junkie who recklessly destroyed her first transplant, Wild Butterfly investigates the true story behind the events that lead to Claire's death in 2010 including new criminal evidence. Catholic institutional cover-up, medical negligence, missing police records, and trial by mainstream and social media, are all at play in this heartbreaking and gripping documentary. This is not just the tragic story of one young woman and her family - this story opens our eyes to the impacts of universal social injustices and prejudices, that could befall any family and anybody's daughter.