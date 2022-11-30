Not Available

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth charts the rise and fall of prominent New York sports radio personality Craig Carton. Through a series of candid interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host’s secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud in 2017. Carton was convicted and began serving a 42-month sentence in federal prison in June 2019.