Wild Caught: Aquarium Fish Trade of the Amazon

Wild Caught: The Aquarium Fish Trade of the Amazon is the first full length documentary to investigate the trade of tropical fish, the benefits it offers to rainforest conservation and the reasons why the industry in Brazil has been in decline. The film is considered, by both conservation groups and the international aquarium industry, to be a factual examination of the Brazilian wild-caught aquarium trade. This sustainable aquarium fishery is sometimes considered a controversial aspect of conservation in Amazonia. The aquarium fishery has existed for over 60 years in the state of Amazonas and has demonstrated that it can play an important role in the protection of one the Earth's most important forest and aquatic ecosystems without depleting the populations of the fish. However, over the last 20 years, the industry has been in crisis and has faced numerous challenges.