2006

Wild Country is a low budget British horror film which was shot on location in and around Glasgow, Scotland in October.The cast was made up of mostly unknown actors with the exception of Martin Compston and a cameo appearance by Peter Capaldi. The budget of the film was an estimated £1 million. The film was released in selected cinemas in Scotland in February 2006. The film was also screened at film festivals worldwide, including the Cannes Film Festival and the London FrightFest Film Festival. The film will get a 2007 release in the U.S. due to Lionsgate.