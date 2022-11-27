Wild Dances

Not Available

In a small rural Australian town in 2004, two teenage outcasts come into conflict with their families on the night Ruslana wins the Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine. 17-year-old Todd faces awkward and unsubtle probing from his family about his sexuality, specifically whether or not he will take a girl to the upcoming school dance. Across town, Lesia Lysenko, the only girl from an immigrant family at Todd's conservative, Catholic High School, clashes with her strict, Ukrainian father, who insists that Lesia take her younger brother to chaperone her to that same school dance. As Lesia experiments with a newfound sense of rebellion, Todd is asked out by a clueless, smitten girl with a pet hate of pop music. He practises the dance moves from Ruslana's song in his family's tool shed and hatches a secret plan to get the song played at the disco. The film moves towards its fabulous, genuinely heartwarming climax as Lesia and Todd learn that life begins when you dance to your own beat.