Dream Town Development real estate bosses Jack Del Rio and Sy Richards can't convince animal lover Carol Tanner to sell and relocate safari/animal retirement ranch Wild Land, which she runs with younger sister Ballad since their parents died in a plane crash. Jack hires Bradshaw and Roach to release tiger Caesar, after that fails to cause a scandal to start a forest fire and release all animals, after tying up Carol. Ballad's lover, committed Glendora, southern California fire captain Kennedy, and his jumper team try their best to control the fire. Meanwhile young sheriff Drake Donovan and Ballad drug and catch wild animals. The arson is discovered, but the fiends aren't done yet.