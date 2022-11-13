Wild Flower

Not Available

The film is a double protagonist through the girl who has to pay for the account and the singer Jing Ya who sings at night. The necklace of Zhuoyi’s boss with illegal data was given to Jingya, and Jingya was forced to accept the face and then handed it over to the friend of Dashan. In order to get back the necklace for the boss, Zhuoyi went to the remote mountainous area with Jingya. Zhuoyi’s cockroach provoked the relationship between Zhuoyi and the boss and was chased all the way. The two have different personalities, and there are not many words all the way, but they are filled with each other. After some events, the two have new cognition and goodwill. The two also had an introspection about the confused future. In order to protect Jingya, Zhuoyi was killed by the boss, and the boss was shot by Jingya’s friend. The bad guys are ultimately legally tied. Jingya also left with her father to pursue an ideal life.