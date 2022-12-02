Wild Hawaii

Not Available

Explore the fiery heart of Hawaii—from volanic eruptions spewing rivers of molten lava to spiders that smile, fish that climb and turtles that bury secrets in a landscape that defies expectations. Learn about the monster at Hawaii's molten core, one of the most active volcanoes on Earth called Kilauea. A name that literally means "spewing," it hasn't stopped erupting for the past 30 years. We'll also see how Hawaii's creatures have evolved to be different from their cousins the world over.