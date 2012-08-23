Wild Horse, Wild Ride

2012

100 Days. 100 gritty souls. 100 wild mustangs. That's the premise of the annual Extreme Mustang Makeover, a competition that challenges horse trainers - both pros and amateurs - to each tame a totally wild horse in order to get it adopted into a better life beyond U.S. Government corrals. Intimately following a handful of participants in the 2009 event from their first uneasy meeting with their horses and up through the competition and adoption, the film documents the deep and profound bonds that can develop between man and beast.