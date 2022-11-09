Not Available

Wild Horses tells the story of Mills, an established LA photographer, who returns to her native Nevada following an urgent call from her grandmother informing her that a band of wild horses close to their hearts, faces government roundup. In this story, that spans just one day, cruelty, courage, love and memory collide as two generations of women bear witness to the brutality common to wild horse roundups in the American West. Mills is exposed to a complex issue and follows her heart, choosing to ignore the consequences.