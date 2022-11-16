Wild Little Love

Not Available

Sam is known to be the wild child of Rosehill Academy. Popular and pretty, she feels like she's on top of the world, pulling off one prank after another, a bully to her peers. Only until her dad, Luis, finally decides to teach his daughter a lesson. He transfers Sam to a public school. Without her privileges, Sam tries to prove to her dad she can survive one whole year in this new environment, but life in Quiapo won't be that easy. Then comes Jake, the boy from her new school, will he be her knight in shining armor in this wild little world.