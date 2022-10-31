Wild Night in El Reno

Not Available

"In the late spring of each year the Great Plains states of the U.S. experience a season characterised by destructive tornadoes of awesome force. This is the time of year when the underground film- and video-maker George Kuchar leaves his San Francisco home to make his annual pilgrimage to the nidus of these frightening storms. As hail and twisters batter the heartland, Kuchar holes up with his video camera in an inexpensive motel room somewhere in the vast prairies of Oklahoma and waits." - Jesse Lerner, Storm Squatting at El Reno (at cabinetmagazine.org)