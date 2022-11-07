Wild Nights: A night Underwater

Not Available

This film shows us the underwater world of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Thanks to the lightnings especially conceived for this program, we see a whole magic world that appears in front of our eyes: The delicate nautile, truly a live fossil, which, each night, goes up more than 800 meters from the depths to nourish itself. When the sharks show up, it is already too late because they are the uncontested masters of the reef, their favorite hunting ground. Down there we find a parrot fish, which developed an incredible defense tactic: it produces a mucus cocoon which effectively protects it from predators during its sleep. And, during an evening with full moon, there is the magic in the abyss: the corals, at the same time, release their eggs, which rise gracefully in the water, resembling snow.