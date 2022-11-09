Wild Police

Not Available

This awesome and incredibly rare Turkish/Italian co-production, starts out as a Euro crime outing and quickly turns into a dark and sleazy House on the Edge of the Park type exploitation affair with the villain Ahmet (Piero Fabiani) taking a blind man, his daughter and niece hostage at their mansion and subjecting them to all kinds of mental, physical and sexual abuse. Turkish legend Tarik Akan plays Commissioner Murat who is out to catch Ahmet - even if it means dispensing with the rule book altogether!