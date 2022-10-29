Wild Reverence: The Wild Steelheads Last Stand

Not Available

Wild Reverence is a documentary film chronicling the plight of the iconic wild steelhead along the west coast of Amercia. In Nov. of 2012 I made a pilgrimage back to the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state to the rivers I once fished as a boy. This was a once in a lifetime fishing trip and I soon discovered wild steelhead and salmon were disappearing from the rivers and appearing as federally listed under the Endangered Species Act. How could the icons of the Northwest slip toward the abyss of extinction? This discovery left me asking many questions so I decided to take off the rest of the year, cash out my life savings and embark on an adventure up and down the west coast to document and learn about the current plight of wild steelhead and why this fish is so revered.