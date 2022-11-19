Not Available

The ultimate real-life adventure takes place on the giant screen with Wild Safari 3D: A South African Adventure, Africa's most exciting animals, the elephant, the Cape buffalo, the rhino, the leopard and the lion, known as the "Big Five", have long been considered the continent's most dangerous animals. Smashing the boundaries for the giant screen, nWave Pictures creates a new cinematic experience for viewers in putting them in the passenger seat for a South African safari using state-of-the-art live-action 3D cinematography.