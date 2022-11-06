Wild Serbia

Not Available

Serbia is located at the crossroads of Central and Southeast Europe, covering the southern part of the Pannonian Plain and the central Balkans. It is also one of Europe’s natural wonders, filled with a rich variety of landscapes and animals.To this day a large number of Serbian people live in close communion with nature, proud of the storks’ nests in the villages, the ancient species of livestock that have been preserved and the vultures that return to make their home here. In many places people are pleased to see bears, lynx and wolves, and even jackals are at home in the forests of Serbia. This documentary presents Serbia's breath-taking, picturesque regions and unique wildlife on a journey to the most beautiful and wildest areas of the Balkan Peninsula.