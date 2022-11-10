Wild Sparrow

Not Available

Little Han lives in the mountains with his great-grandmother, Auntie Han-hsiao. In rainy days, Little Han sits in front of the fireplace listening to Auntie Han-hsiao’s colorful and mysterious tales. One day he sees an injured and dying sparrow. With sadness, he digs a small cave and buries it. Looking at the sparrows flying in the mountains, he hopes one day he can leave the mountains. However, when his mother Ali, who works in nightclubs, takes him to city to live with her, he has to face the endless quarrels and fights between Ali and his boyfriend, a man who exploits Ali’s body to make money. In Auntie Han-hsiao’s funeral, while the burnt ashes swirling in the wind, Little Han returns to Auntie Han-hsiao’s bedroom and curls himself up in the bed like the sparrow he has buried.