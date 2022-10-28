Not Available

Wild Sri Lanka is a three part mini series about this tropical island in the Indian Ocean, off the southeastern coast of India. This land was wracked by civil war for decades. But now, researchers can bring modern science and technology to bear, in order to take stock of what lives here. The series explores the diverse wildlife of the country's coast and seas, taking clues from the water around the island to examine how the landmass came to be and why its complex climate and unique location see such a diverse range of species inhabiting its shores.