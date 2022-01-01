1993

Wilder Napalm

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 1993

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Wilder and Wallace are brothers and pyrokinetics. Ever since childhood they've been able to start fires with their minds but following a tragedy in which they accidentally killed a man, the brothers have grown up very differently. Wilder has become a regular 9-5 workaday joe but Wallace performs his feats with a traveling circus. When the circus comes to Wilder's home town Wallace starts coming on strong to Wilder's wife, Vida who, ironically, is a slight pyromaniac.

Cast

Dennis QuaidWallace Foudroyant / Biff the Clown
Arliss HowardWilder Foudroyant
Jim VarneyRex
M. Emmet WalshFire Chief
Robert PetersDeputy Sheriff Day
Debra WingerVida Foudroyant

