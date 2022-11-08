Wildest Australia

Not Available

Capturing the essence of the Australian wilderness and its unique array of fascinating wildlife, Greg Grainger's documentary explores such diverse habitats as eucalpt forests, deserts, rainforests and coral reefs. Featuring action sequences of much loved Aussie icons the Kangaroo, Dingo, Platypus, Koala and Wombat, you'll also thrill to Coral spawning on the Great Barrier Reef, nest building Bower birds, mimicking Lyre birds, spiky Echidnas, snarling Tasmainian Devils and more. Natural Australia in a nutshell.