1991

Wildflower

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 2nd, 1991

Studio

Carroll Newman Productions

One day Sammy and his younger sister Ellie happen upon a cabin where Alice, a young, partially deaf girl with epilepsy is being kept by her abusive stepfather. The three soon become friends and hope to get Alice an education and help her escape from the torture she undergoes daily. However, Alice's stepfather soon finds out about the friendship Alice has struck up and punishes her brutally. This story of friendship and youth shows that everyone is human and deserves to be treated so, no matter their disability or weakness.

Cast

Patricia ArquetteAlice Guthrie
Reese WitherspoonEllie Perkins
Susan BlakelyAda Guthrie
William McNamaraSammy Perkins
Collin WilcoxBessie Morgan
Norman Max MaxwellOrmand Guthrie

