Wildness

    Olegas Truchanas and Peter Dombrovskis were perhaps Australia's greatest wilderness photographers. Their work became synonymous with campaigns to protect Tasmania's natural heritage. They shared many things, including a bond that was more like that of father and son. Both came from Baltic Europe and migrated to Tasmania, where their passion for nature became a crusade to save an environment under threat. Both died in the wilderness, doing what they loved, and left a legacy in extraordinary images. Their philosophy was simple and remarkably effective - if people could see the beauty of Australia's wild places then they might be moved to save them.

